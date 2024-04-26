TV & Film
TV & Film

Jaya on her new Tollywood film 'Dear Maa'

Jaya on her new Tollywood film 'Dear Maa'
Photo: Collected

Since officiating Jaya Ahsan's Bollywood debut with "Kadak Singh", its director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has officially signed another film titled "Dear Maa" with the actress. In this Tollywood project, Jaya will be playing the role of a mother.

The news was confirmed by the actress to The Daily Star. She is currently in Kolkata and informed that the shooting will begin soon. "After a decade, Aniruddha is directing a Bengali film, he last directed 'Buno Haansh' which was released in 2014," said the "Debi" actress. 

"It was an amazing experience working with him in 'Kadak Singh', I am currently reading the script and excited to work on the new project," she added.

Jaya also shared that the team of the film is very impressive and supportive. "My co-actors are from North India, and some other parts of India as well, while I am the sole part from Bangladesh."

This is the first time Jaya will be portraying the role of a mother in any Tollywood film, shedding more light onto it she said, "It is a very sweet story between a child and mother, I am sure the audience will love it." Chandan Roy Sanyal will be playing Jaya's husband in this project. The film also features Saswata Chatterjee.

The latest Jaya starrer Kolkata film was "Bhootpori", which is currently on its 75th day of release and continues to receive appreciation in the city.

