Jaya Ahsan's Bollywood journey unfolds today with ‘Kadak Singh’ premiere

Jaya Ahsan finds herself in the midst of a bustling schedule. Presently stationed in India, she recently graced the premiere of her debut Hindi film, "Kadak Singh", in Delhi. Following this, she journeyed to Mumbai for the film's second premiere. Today, the movie is set to release on Zee5, and the actress is currently attending its premiere in Kolkata.

Last night, Jaya Ahsan shared her thoughts with The Daily Star.



Your journey in Bollywood is commencing today, how does it feel?

It feels gratifying. The joy derived from doing meaningful work is truly unparalleled. This experience is unique, and I aspire to continue acting with the love and support of everyone in the artistic community.

How challenging was the portrayal of Naina in the film 'Kadak Singh'?

It was undoubtedly challenging. Overcoming challenges is an inherent part of an artiste's journey. When taking on a character, I strive to meet the demands of the role. This focus was evident in portraying Naina, especially given the film's Hindi language context. I thoroughly enjoyed delving into the character of Naina.

Having participated in the Delhi premiere yesterday, what was the reception like?

The response was overwhelming. The enthusiasm was palpable, creating an exceptionally beautiful moment. After concluding the Delhi premiere, the film's premiere took place in Mumbai yesterday, receiving praise from everyone in attendance. I am thoroughly savouring this moment.

Reflecting on your successful transition from Bangladesh to Tollywood, how do you perceive this journey?

I view it with optimism. An artiste's duty is to act, regardless of the location. Every time I take on a role, I strive to bring beauty to it, irrespective of the language. Acting holds a higher priority for me.

Viewers have witnessed you as Debi, the 'Guerrilla' Bilqis, Kusum in 'Putul Nacher Itikatha', and Meghna in 'Ardhangini'. Now, taking on the role of Naina, how do you approach it?

I have approached each character with a similar mindset. Whether portraying Debi, Bilqis, Kusum, Meghna, or now Naina, I immerse myself in the character. The essence of an artiste lies in this dedication.