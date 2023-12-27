Two Bangladeshi powerhouse actresses made their Bollywood debut this year

This year also marks Hindi films’ simultaneous release in local halls

The year 2023 marked a remarkable feat for two renowned Bangladeshi actresses, Jaya Ahsan and Azmeri Haque Badhan, as they embarked on their respective Bollywood ventures.

Jaya Ahsan made her debut in Bollywood on December 8 with the film "Kadak Singh", directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film has been launched on the Indian OTT platform ZEE5.

The actress received widespread acclaim, while attaining fame through the portrayal of the character Naina in the film. The Hindustan Times placed her at the pinnacle of their list, commending her performance in "Kadak Singh". Additionally, numerous influential media outlets in India lauded Jaya's noteworthy portrayal.

Meanwhile, Azmeri Haque Badhan also debuted in the Hindi web-film "Khufiya", which premiered on Netflix on October 5. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also featured Bollywood star Tabu. Bandhan's performance in this project has received mass approval, with extensive coverage in influential Indian newspapers spotlighting her praiseworthy acting prowess.

Release of Hindi movies in Bangladesh

In 2023, numerous Hindi movies were launched in Bangladesh under the SAFTA agreement. These included "Pathaan", "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", "Jawan", "Animal" and "Dunki".

Notably, two Bollywood films had simultaneous worldwide releases in Bangladesh. Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" hit Bangladeshi screens on September 7, aligning with its global release. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" was released worldwide on December 21, marking its synchronous release in Bangladesh and other parts of the world.