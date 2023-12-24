TV & Film
Jaya Ahsan named amongst 'breakout performers' by Indian media
Photo: Taken from Facebook

Jaya Ahsan has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industries of both India and Bangladesh through her exceptional performances. She recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Pankaj Tripathi in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's web-film, "Kadak Singh", released on Zee 5 on December 8. The film has received critical acclaim since its release.

Recently, Hindustan Times unveiled a report of the top-performing web content in 2023, with our very own Jaya Ahsan claiming the coveted spot at the top of the list.

In the Hindustan Times report, the actress is lauded as 'Outstanding on OTT: Breakout Performance'. Ahsan skillfully depicts the character of Nayana, the girlfriend of Pankaj Tripathi's character. Reflecting on her role, she expressed that the character was rich with intricate layers and felt a tremendous sense of accomplishment stepping out of her comfort zone.

"Some individuals have expressed concern about my character's limited screen time in the film. Nevertheless, I firmly believe in the strength of my character, which motivated me to embrace this role. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to explore similar challenging roles in the future," remarked the actress.

