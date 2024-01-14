Bubly to set sail in Tollywood with ‘Flashback’

Shobnom Yesmin Bubly is all set to make her Tollywood debut under the direction of Bangladeshi filmmaker Rashed Raha in the movie "Flashback". She will be seen with Kaushik Ganguly and Sourav Das. Khairul Bashar Nirjhor penned the script and dialogues while the film is being created under the production house Blue Whale Entertainment.

Bubly shared the exciting news on her social media, expressing, "Embarking on my debut Kolkata film, 'Flashback'. Stay tuned for further details, which will be unveiled during the press meet in India this afternoon. Grateful for everyone's prayers and continuous love."

As per Indian media reports, the film is a thriller that revolves around an author portrayed by Kaushik Ganguly. Bubly is to take on the character of Shweta, while Sourav will play the role of DK, a vagabond. The narrative intricately weaves together three distinct streams of people's lives, culminating at an unexpected juncture.

The majority of the film has already been shot in various locations across Kolkata. The remaining scene in the film is the climax scene, which will be completed by the entire team in the northern part of West Bengal next week. Following the completion of production, the film is scheduled for release in India.