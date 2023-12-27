TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:41 PM

TV & Film

Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Bangladeshi fans for celebrating 'Dunki'

Photos: Collected

As the much-anticipated Bollywood film, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's starrer "Dunki," has been released in local theatres nationwide, fans have been flocking to watch the film.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film has been screened in more than 46 local theatres after it received its uncut censor certificate from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board.

According to reports, the film is doing better in divisions and districts than in the capital. More than 250 people join each show of the film in Rajshahi and Chittagong – with some fans watching the film several times to cheer for their favourite superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the pictures and videos of SRK's fans from Chittagong celebrating the movie by reserving the entire screening went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and caught the eye of the superstar himself. Expressing his appreciation and joy over the matter, SRK posted a heartfelt message on the platform for his Bangladeshi admirers.

He wrote, "Thank you, my friends…loving the pictures of your celebrations. Keep sending them in. Love you."

Responding to SRK's post, Fahim Aziz, the team leader of SRK Universe Bangladesh – an SRK fan club in Bangladesh, said, "Shahrukh Khan never shies away from appreciating and showing love to his fans. He also posted about his fans in Bangladesh after the releases of his previous films."

"We love him. He thanked us and spoke highly of us. We surely consider this an achievement," concluded Fahim.

The much-anticipated film "Dunki' was released in the country on December 21. This announcement comes following official approval from the Information Ministry, granting the green light for the film's screening. Since then, hundreds of audiences have been rushing to the theatres to watch the film.

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki
