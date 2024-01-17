Shah Rukh Khan to kick off 2024 with another hat-trick?

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 17, 2024 05:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 05:30 PM

TV & Film

Photos: Collected

It has been a busy year for Shah Rukh Khan, who created ripples at the box office with his outings through films such as "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki". Now, we have heard that the actor took a break in London.

According to sources, the actor flew to London to ring in the New Year with his family and will then sit down to decide his next move, reports the Hindustan Times.

"He is really happy with how his year has gone by as his hard work paid off well, and the films are making a mark at the box office. He wanted to spend some quality time with his family. So, he flew to London for a short break for New Year celebration," says a source.

The insider reveals that the actor is expected to make a three-film announcement in the first month of 2024.

SRK gets two Best Actor nominations, ‘Animal’ leads with 19 Filmfare nods
"Everyone in the industry is looking forward and is excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyse what he wants to do next.

"However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience," adds the source.

Meanwhile, it was a big year for the actor. He returned to the big screen after a few years, only to create history. His film "Pathaan" infused a new lease of life to the big screen business in India, which was struggling with the pandemic effects. He followed it up with another big outing with "Jawan", closing off the year with a heartwarming film, "Dunki".

push notification