Thu Feb 15, 2024 04:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 04:49 PM

Dunki makes OTT debut

Photos: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki", directed by Rajkumar Hirani, came out in theatres on December 21, 2023. The film performed well at the box office, grossing Rs 454 crore worldwide, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. According to recent reports, "Dunki" was supposed to make its digital debut on JioCinema; however, the film is now streaming on another OTT platform.

On Wednesday, Netflix India shared a poster of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer on Instagram announcing "Dunki's" OTT release on the platform. The caption read, "Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home... 'Dunki', now streaming on Netflix!" 'Dunki' made its OTT debut on Netflix on Valentine's Day 2024.

"Dunki" revolves around the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term 'donkey journey', which refers to the 'donkey flight', the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. The Shah Rukh Khan film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar.

 

"Dunki" was Shah Rukh's last release of 2023, following the success of "Pathaan" and "Jawan". Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani told ANI in a recent interview, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with him for so long and, mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi I have fulfilled my wish) and finally, we worked together and bahut maza aaya (we had fun)."

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, and clashed with Prabhas' blockbuster "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire". The Hindi version of "Salaar" is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16. The film was originally shot in Telugu and was also released in theatres in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Except Hindi, the other versions were released on Netflix last month.

