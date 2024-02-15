Shah Rukh Khan admires South Koreans, says 'Love You BTS'

TV & Film
Thu Feb 15, 2024 01:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 01:45 PM

Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably one of the greatest stars in Bollywood. With three consecutive releases that performed well at the box office, his recent film, "Dunki" has now hit the OTT.

In a delightful collaboration with Netflix, the actor shared the news in a fun video, discussing topics such as his residence, Mannat, his admiration for the Korean band BTS, and more.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan makes a stylish entrance into the visa office, dressed in a sharp black and white suit. When questioned about the number of countries for which he needs a visa, the actor confidently states 190. The visa officer inquires about any property in Mumbai, to which he proudly asserts that his residence, Mannat, isn't just sea-facing; the sea is, in fact, Mannat-facing.

When the officer asked about the country for which he was applying for a visa, Shah Rukh replied, "For 190 countries, spanning from Australia to Zimbabwe – just a single visa."

When the visa officer insisted it was impossible, Shah Rukh countered, SRK said "I've left my mark across the globe," he shared, highlighting his role in popularizing the name Raj in London following the massive success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. "It's the modern-day 'British Raj,'" he added. 

Shah Rukh Khan also shared that he taught the South Koreans to fall in love. He showcased the iconic heart sign and quipped "Love you BTS."

Here's hoping for a 'BTS meets SRK' moment soon. In the meantime, Shah Rukh's Dunki is now available on Netflix.

 

