Grammys 2025 under fire for ignoring K-pop, including BTS

On Friday, November 8, the Recording Academy revealed the list of nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards, sparking discontent among K-pop fans, particularly the Armys who support BTS. The announcement came as a disappointment, as no K-pop artistes received nominations for the upcoming event.

Known as one of the music industry's most esteemed award ceremonies, the Grammys have historically carried significant weight.

However, fans expressed frustration over the Academy's failure to acknowledge the K-pop genre again, which has seen remarkable global growth and impact.

The absence of BTS, one of the world's most prominent music groups, added to the frustration among their fans, who believe the group's achievements and influence call for recognition.

Since 2020, BTS, the globally renowned K-pop boy group, has received five Grammy nominations, marking them as the first and only K-pop group to be recognised at this prestigious level. This legacy made the absence of any BTS nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards especially disheartening for many Armys. Taehyung

Though the seven-member group did not release any group albums due to their mandatory military enlistments, each member ventured into solo projects.

These solo albums achieved significant milestones, topping charts and setting new sales records across the music industry. Despite these accomplishments, the lack of Grammy recognition for their individual work left fans feeling overlooked.

Many fans voiced their frustration over what they viewed as the Recording Academy's failure to recognise the K-pop industry and the individual successes of BTS members. One user on X vented their disappointment, accusing the Grammy Awards of favouritism, stating, "The Grammys are rigged as always."

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, adding, "They only use K-pop artistes to boost their viewership but never actually award them anything."

A passionate BTS supporter highlighted the achievements of members Taehyung and Jungkook, noting, "No Grammy can ever fully honour Taekook's contributions as K-pop soloists who are making history and breaking records daily with their debut albums."

The Grammy Awards' nominee list stirred a wave of frustration and disappointment among fans and netizens, who took to social media to voice their discontent.

"The fact that BTS members weren't nominated is clear evidence," remarked one user on X. "I'm not even surprised; they keep doing this every year."

Another netizen shared similar sentiments, writing, "They rarely acknowledge the artistry of K-pop and its artistes—it's heartbreaking to witness."

"Are we really surprised? They don't genuinely respect K-pop," commented another X user. "They just use them for views. Look at how they treated BTS. We all know BTS deserved recognition but were overlooked."

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, set for 2025, is an esteemed event celebrating outstanding recordings, compositions, and artistes from across the globe. This time it will recognise works released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

Announced on November 8, the nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards were selected by the Recording Academy. The ceremony is slated to take place on February 2, 2025, and will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Among the prominent nominees this year are Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars, showcasing a mix of celebrated artistes across various genres.

Meanwhile, BTS remains distinguished as the first and only K-pop group to have ever received a Grammy nomination, highlighting their unique position in the award's history. Here is a complete list of Grammy nominations the global supergroup has garnered over the years: