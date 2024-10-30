BTS’ Suga sets record as first solo K-pop artiste with 15 million YouTube likes

BTS member Min Yoongi, known more widely as Suga, has achieved a milestone as the first solo K-pop artiste to surpass 15 million likes on a YouTube music video, joining the ranks of rappers like Eminem, Drake, PSY, and XXXTentacion.

Suga's 2020 hit "Daechwita" from his album "D-2" secured him a place in YouTube's 15-million-likes club.

The 31-year-old rapper is presently completing his military duty in South Korea alongside his BTS bandmates RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

"AGUST D's 'Daechwita' Official MV has now crossed 15 million likes on YouTube, making him the first and only K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone in the past decade!" shared the official Instagram account of World Music Awards on Monday.

"AGUST D joins Eminem, Drake, XXXTENTACION, and PSY as the only male rappers in history to reach 15 million likes on YouTube with a solo track," it added.

Released as the lead track from his second solo mixtape "D-2", "Daechwita" blends traditional Korean musical elements with contemporary hip-hop, carving out a fresh direction in both K-pop and Korean music. The music video has amassed 460 million views on YouTube.

Named after the traditional Korean music used in royal processions, "Daechwita" delves into themes of ambition, self-exploration, and determination.

Several other BTS music videos, including hits like "Permission to Dance", "Dynamite", and "Butter", have also surpassed the 15 million likes mark on YouTube.

The rapper began his mandatory military service in South Korea in September 2023. BTS members Jin and J-Hope completed their service and rejoined civilian life earlier this year.