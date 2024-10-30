Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 30, 2024 02:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 03:05 PM

Most Viewed

Music

BTS’ Suga sets record as first solo K-pop artiste with 15 million YouTube likes

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 30, 2024 02:51 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 03:05 PM
BTS’ Suga sets record as first solo K-pop artiste with 15 million YouTube likes
Photo: Collected

BTS member Min Yoongi, known more widely as Suga, has achieved a milestone as the first solo K-pop artiste to surpass 15 million likes on a YouTube music video, joining the ranks of rappers like Eminem, Drake, PSY, and XXXTentacion.

Suga's 2020 hit "Daechwita" from his album "D-2" secured him a place in YouTube's 15-million-likes club.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 31-year-old rapper is presently completing his military duty in South Korea alongside his BTS bandmates RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

"AGUST D's 'Daechwita' Official MV has now crossed 15 million likes on YouTube, making him the first and only K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone in the past decade!" shared the official Instagram account of World Music Awards on Monday. 

"AGUST D joins Eminem, Drake, XXXTENTACION, and PSY as the only male rappers in history to reach 15 million likes on YouTube with a solo track," it added.

Released as the lead track from his second solo mixtape "D-2", "Daechwita" blends traditional Korean musical elements with contemporary hip-hop, carving out a fresh direction in both K-pop and Korean music. The music video has amassed 460 million views on YouTube.

Named after the traditional Korean music used in royal processions, "Daechwita" delves into themes of ambition, self-exploration, and determination.

Several other BTS music videos, including hits like "Permission to Dance", "Dynamite", and "Butter", have also surpassed the 15 million likes mark on YouTube.

I’ll Be There by Jin | BTS’ Jin delivers retro rockabilly feel with 'I’ll Be There'
Read more

BTS’ Jin delivers retro rockabilly feel with 'I’ll Be There'

The rapper began his mandatory military service in South Korea in September 2023. BTS members Jin and J-Hope completed their service and rejoined civilian life earlier this year.

Related topic:
btssugaK-pop artisteYouTubeMin YoongiEminemDrakePsyXXXTentacionSouth KoreaDaechwitapermission to danceDynamitebutterAGUST D
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

1y ago

Gangnam Style statue built in South Korea's Seoul

8y ago
Korean official criticised for seeking 'next BTS' during group's military hiatus

Korean official criticised for seeking 'next BTS' during group's military hiatus

4m ago
ronaldo_x_kohli

Kohli might appear on Ronaldo’s YT channel

1m ago
Susan Wojcicki death

Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO, dies at 56

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়স ৩৫ করার দাবিতে আন্দোলনরতদের ওপর পুলিশের লাঠিচার্জ

শিক্ষা ভবনের সামনে এ ঘটনা ঘটে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খালেদা জিয়ার বিরুদ্ধে রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহসহ ১১ মামলা হাইকোর্টে বাতিল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে