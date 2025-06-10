Music
Tue Jun 10, 2025
Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 12:42 PM

BTS' RM and V conclude military service, reignite new album anticipation

Photo: Collected

BTS stars Kim Namjoon (known as RM) and Kim Taehyung (known as V) have officially completed their mandatory military service in South Korea and were discharged earlier Today. The two artistes made a notable impression during their appearance—RM performed on the saxophone while V held a bouquet, creating a memorable moment for fans. Their subtle hints about returning to the stage soon stirred excitement across social media platforms.

As reported by Soompi, both RM and V began their service in December 2023. RM was assigned to the 15th Infantry Division Military Band, while V served in the II Corps Special Duty Team.

Following their discharge, the pair reunited in Chuncheon, where they warmly greeted their supporters. RM played a saxophone rendition of the "Detective Conan" theme, delighting the crowd. Beside him, V smiled brightly, holding two flower bouquets. After arriving in separate vehicles, they shared a brief hug and then left the scene individually in black minivans, pausing to offer one last salute.

Addressing fans and media, V expressed his appreciation, "To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer, and we will return with a really cool performance." 

Shortly after, RM shared photos on Instagram that captured moments from his discharge day, including shots of him in uniform and riding in a car. He captioned the post with his enlistment and discharge dates: "2023.12.11 ~ 2025.6.10." V also posted to his Instagram story, uploading a picture of himself and RM walking arm in arm in their uniforms.

Fans pressure Miley Cyrus to sing during ‘Something Beautiful’ screening

The reunion between RM and V was a heartwarming moment for fans. Their bond, cheerful expressions, and visible excitement were met with joy after their 18-month hiatus. As images and clips spread quickly online, the BTS ARMY flooded social media with emotional reactions.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "So proud of you both! Welcome back, Taehyung and RM!" Another said, "That hug and those smiles—this is what I live for." Comments like "This is so touching, can't wait to see them together again" and "They're already vibing!" were common.

Looking ahead, fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are set to complete their service on June 11. Suga will be the final member to be discharged on June 21, marking the long-awaited full reunion of BTS.

