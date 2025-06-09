Fans pressure Miley Cyrus to sing during ‘Something Beautiful’ screening

Miley Cyrus faced an unexpectedly cold reception from some fans during the premiere of her visual album "Something Beautiful" at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The event, held last Friday in New York, featured a panel with Cyrus and co-directors Brendan Walter and Jacob Bixenman, along with producer Panos Cosmatos, discussing the project (as reported by Entertainment Weekly).

Tension arose during the Q&A portion when several attendees, under the impression that their high-priced "$800" tickets granted access to a live concert, began heckling Cyrus and demanding a performance.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), one fan can be heard shouting, "We thought this was a concert. We paid $800." Another added, "Are you actually going to sing?" The comments stirred the crowd, many of whom appeared to share the same frustration, leaving Cyrus visibly unsettled.

At one point, someone in the audience specifically requested that she sing "The Climb". Cyrus, a bit caught off guard, replied, "You have to start it," and then began singing the song a cappella. Her spontaneous performance was met with loud cheers and enthusiastic applause.

The 55-minute visual album "Something Beautiful" is set to debut in theatres on June 12. During the discussion, Cyrus revealed how personal the project is to her and noted that she intentionally avoided including many outside references to keep it intimate and authentic.

"I wanted to be the reference. You can't do something that no one's ever done before with a bunch of other women on your wall," Cyrus expressed.