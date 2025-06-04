Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery

Jessie J has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will be stepping away from the spotlight to undergo surgery.

The 37-year-old BRIT Award-winning singer shared the news in a heartfelt video posted on social media. She said, "Before my single 'No Secrets' dropped in April, I was told I have early breast cancer. I want to stress the word 'early'."

"Cancer is awful in any form, but what's helping me cope is knowing it was caught early. I've been undergoing numerous tests over this period. I felt the need to open up about it – partly because, selfishly, I haven't been dealing with it properly. I've just been working nonstop without processing it," she added.

Jessie explained that sharing her journey has helped her in the past, and the support she's received from others has been a source of strength. "I've always tried to be transparent. It breaks my heart knowing so many people are going through similar, if not harder, battles. That's what truly hurts me," she said.

Jessie also reflected on the timing of her diagnosis, calling it ironic. "To be told this just as I'm releasing a song called 'No Secrets', and right before another one titled 'Living My Best Life' – which were already planned – it's unbelievable."

She confirmed that she'll be taking a break for surgery after performing at the Summertime Ball.

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Jessie J wrote, "I just shared something deeply personal that I've been holding onto for the past nine weeks. The timing has been crazy but also unexpectedly enlightening, giving me a whole new outlook on life."

She added, "I really need to talk about it and process it now... and I could use a hug. You've supported me through both the highs and the lows, and I'm hoping this won't be any different."

Jessie is set to perform at the Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium in London on June 15. She also gave an intimate acoustic performance at Union Chapel in London last month.

Later this year, she is scheduled to go on her UK and European "No Secrets" tour, with one of the dates taking place at the London Palladium.

In July 2023, Jessie disclosed that she had been diagnosed with both OCD and ADHD. Over the years, she has faced various health struggles, including a miscarriage in late 2021, temporary hearing loss in one ear, mobility issues in 2020, and suffering a stroke at age 18.

She and her partner, professional basketball player Chanan Colman, welcomed their son Sky in May 2023.