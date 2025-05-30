Music
Miley Cyrus drops ninth studio album ‘Something Beautiful’
Photo: Collected

Global pop sensation Miley Cyrus has released her ninth studio album, "Something Beautiful", marking nearly two decades in the music industry. The album, which arrived on Friday, follows her 2023 release "Endless Summer Vacation", which featured the chart-topping single "Flowers".

Described by the singer as a "one of a kind pop opera" and a "fantasy-fuelled visual experience", "Something Beautiful" is accompanied by a film of the same name, set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival next week before its one-night-only release on June 12.

Ahead of the release, Cyrus hosted an intimate listening party at the Chateau Marmont, performing several new tracks including "Easy Lover", "More to Lose", and "End of the World", alongside her past hits "Flowers" and "The Climb".

Speaking to fans at the event, Cyrus said the album reflects a process of embracing life's most difficult moments. "Even when they're painful or too much to bear, they're gifts," she shared, adding that the songs are wrapped in "beautiful bows and ribbons."

Hinting at future projects, the singer revealed that her next album will take a bold new direction. "Something Beautiful is just the appetizer," Cyrus teased. "My next album is going to be extremely experimental."

