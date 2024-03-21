Disney to honour Miley Cyrus, Harrison Ford and several others as Disney Legends

Disney is going to honour Miley Cyrus, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, James Cameron, and ten other notable figures from the entertainment industry as Disney Legends on August 11 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California.

The event, which marks the commencement of the annual fan gathering, will be hosted by American television presenter Ryan Seacrest.

"Presenting the 2024 class of Disney Legends! See the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony hosted by @RyanSeacrest on Sunday, August 11 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event," Disney wrote alongside an image showcasing all the 14 celebrities from film, television, music, animation, imagineering and costume design categories.

Miley Cyrus gained prominence through her role in Disney's 2006 teen sitcom "Hannah Montana," where she portrayed a teenager leading a double life as a pop sensation and an ordinary girl. The series garnered immense popularity, spawning five studio albums, a concert tour, and a theatrical film. At 31 years old, Cyrus becomes the youngest recipient of the Disney Legend title.

Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her diverse roles including Tess Coleman in the 2003 remake of "Freaky Friday" and Aunt Vivian 'Viv' Ashe in the 2008 comedy "Beverly Hills Chihuahua", received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last year for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

James Cameron's contributions to Disney include directing documentaries such as "Ghosts of the Abyss" and "Aliens of the Deep", along with the Academy Award-winning film "Avatar: The Way of Water". Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, features a theme park based on Cameron's "Avatar". Additionally, Disney has announced plans for three new sequels to the "Avatar" franchise.

Harrison Ford, renowned for his portrayal of Han Solo in the original "Star Wars" trilogy and the titular character in the "Indiana Jones" franchise, will be honoured for his significant contributions to the film industry. Both the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises are currently owned by Disney.

Other honorees include John Williams, Angela Bassett, James L Brooks, and Frank Oz, among others, for their respective achievements in the entertainment world.

Joe Rohde, Mark Henn, Steve Ditko, and Colleen Atwood have been recognised as honourees for their contributions to imagineering, animation, publishing, and costume design, respectively. Kelly Ripa and Martha Blanding have been honoured for their work in television performance and parks and resorts creation.