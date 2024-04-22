A look at actors who have embraced digital de-ageing in film

The teaser of "Kalki 2898 AD" sparked curiosity among the audience as it introduced Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, featuring a striking digitally de-aged portrayal of the legendary actor. Recently, the Hindustan Times unveiled a report on the technique of digitally altering an actor's appearance to portray a younger version on screen.

Let's explore some prominent films where actors have undergone digital de-ageing to enhance their performances and bring their characters to life, with notable stars across Hollywood and Bollywood embracing it to meet the demands of their roles.

Aamir Khan in "PK" and "Laal Singh Chaddha"

Aamir Khan's roles in "PK" and "Laal Singh Chaddha" required a nuanced portrayal of characters aged from 18 to 50 years. To achieve this, digital de-ageing was applied to Khan's appearance, ensuring continuity and authenticity throughout the characters' journeys.

Harrison Ford in a flashback sequence

Harrison Ford's appearance was digitally altered for a flashback sequence in a 2023 film, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technique. Ford himself endorsed the process, emphasising its importance in storytelling when executed with authenticity.

Salman Khan in "Bharat"

In "Bharat", Salman Khan's character navigates various stages of life from age 8 to 70. Digital de-ageing was utilised to seamlessly depict these transitions, enhancing the film's narrative and emotional depth.

Brad Pitt in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"

Brad Pitt's role as Benjamin Button, ageing in reverse, relied on sophisticated digital effects to transform his appearance across the character's fictional lifespan. This film's visual effects prowess was recognised with an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Shah Rukh Khan in "Dunki"

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his versatility, embraced digital de-ageing techniques to portray a younger version of his character in a notable film, demonstrating a commitment to it's authenticity.

Robert Downey Jr in "Captain America"

Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark scene in a 2016 blockbuster utilised digital de-ageing to evoke pivotal memories, showcasing the technique's effectiveness in enhancing character backstory.

Three Legends in "The Irishman"

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" made headlines not only for its compelling narrative but also for digitally de-ageing legends Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. The film's meticulous process involved advanced technology to authentically depict the actors at different stages of their characters' lives.

These instances highlight how digital de-ageing has become an integral part of modern filmmaking, enabling actors to seamlessly inhabit characters across different ages and eras, ultimately enriching the cinematic experience for audiences.