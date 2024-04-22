‘Kalki 2898 AD’ teaser: Amitabh Bachchan’s de-aged look as Ashwatthama surprises audience

The anticipation surrounding Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi spectacle, "Kalki 2898 AD", reached new heights with the recent reveal of Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged appearance as the immortal Ashwatthama. The Indian icon, known for his legendary contributions to cinema, is set to portray the timeless character from Indian mythology, sending waves of excitement across the Internet.

The buzz ignited when the film's makers unveiled a tantalising glimpse of Bachchan's transformation in a footage titled "Introducing Ashwatthama". In the clip, an elderly Amitabh engages in a conversation with a young boy, narrating his timeless existence.

Amidst glimpses of his enduring journey, a striking image emerged, featuring a rejuvenated Bachchan with a youthful visage. Sporting his trademark intensity, complete with a moustache and cascading black locks, Bachchan's portrayal exudes an aura of mystique, accentuated by a radiant yellow stone adorning his forehead, presumably symbolising his immortal powers.

The audience wasted no time in expressing its fervent enthusiasm over the revelation on Internet. Social media platforms erupted with admiration for the veteran actor's portrayal of Ashwatthama. One user hailed it as "an epic moment to celebrate his youth," while another expressed astonishment at seeing "Young Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama." Praising the film's team for their technological prowess and attention to detail, another enthusiast remarked on the "great work" evident in the teaser.

The excitement reached a crescendo as the 21-second teaser made its debut during a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), further fueling anticipation for the film's release.

Taking to social media, Bachchan himself shared his character poster from the film, expressing gratitude for the unique experience of bringing Ashwatthama to life. In his post, he lauded the visionary approach of the team and the collaborative spirit that defined the project.

Video of Introducing Ashwatthama - Kalki 2898 AD | Amitabh | Prabhas | Kamal Haasan | Deepika | Nag Ashwin

Directed by Nag Ashwin, whose previous works include the critically acclaimed "Yevade Subramanyam" and "Mahanati", "Kalki 2898 AD" promises to be a groundbreaking fusion of mythology and futuristic storytelling. With a star-studded ensemble cast featuring luminaries such as Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the film has generated substantial buzz since its sensational debut at San Diego Comic-Con, earning accolades on a global scale.