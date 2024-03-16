TV & Film
Sat Mar 16, 2024
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 11:43 AM

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses recent angioplasty reports as 'fake news'

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses recent angioplasty reports as 'fake news'
Photo: Collected

Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan has denied reports of having undergone angioplasty following his hospitalisation, amidst numerous claims made by Indian media outlets. A video circulating on social media captured the veteran actor exiting the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, where the final Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata took place on Friday (March 15) night.

In the same video, when questioned about his health by a paparazzo, Bachchan initially gestured that everything was fine before leaning in to dismiss the reports with a simple, "Fake news." The actor maintained a smile, nodded, and proceeded to walk away. Bachchan attended the match accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Speculations arose after reports surfaced alleging that Bachchan had undergone angioplasty due to either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery. According to initial reports by ABP News, the actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing shortness of breath, and subsequently undergoing a medical procedure. 

The Indian Express corroborated these claims, stating that doctors at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed Bachchan's angioplasty.

Amitabh Bacchan
