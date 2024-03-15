TV & Film
Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised in Mumbai, undergoes angioplasty
Photo: Collected

Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised, as reported by ABP News. The actor sought medical attention after experiencing shortness of breath and was subsequently admitted to the hospital. Reportedly, he underwent a heart operation.

As per the report, Amitabh fell ill and has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The portal states that he underwent an angioplasty procedure for his heart. He had been attending events but started feeling unwell, prompting his hospitalisation for a general checkup. Upon consultation with doctors, they recommended the operation. The actor is said to be feeling improved following the procedure.

Despite the circulating reports regarding his health, Amitabh shared a message on X on Friday, stating, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever..." Additionally, he shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team. However, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor his family has released an official statement regarding the situation.

Earlier this year, Amitabh underwent wrist surgery. In January, he shared pictures with Akshay Kumar on his blog, where he was seen wearing a sling on his wrist, explaining, "Akshay, one of the owners (of ISPL)..and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand."

In March of the previous year, while filming for "Kalki 2898 AD" in Hyderabad, Amitabh sustained an injury when the harness strained his back, leading to a period of bed rest for the actor. He suffered from a torn muscle and strained rib cartilage at that time. Consequently, due to medical restrictions, Amitabh was unable to travel to the San Diego Comic-Con to promote the film the same year.

Amitabh recently updated his blog, mentioning that he recently filmed for Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD". He wrote, "Late nights again... but late from work last night... as the completion of 'KALKI' approaches... and as has been informed it is May 9 for the release... So, the last effort is to get everything in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers."

