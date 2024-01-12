Prabhas, Deepika starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ gets revised release date

Nag Ashwin's film "Kalki 2898 AD", featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has announced a revised release date.

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film has been produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The multilingual big-budget movie was previously scheduled to be released on January 12.

After announcing the new release date, a brand-new poster of the film featuring Prabhas in the poster has been revealed. "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD," the studio posted on Instagram.

The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani amongst others.

Making history, "Kalki 2898 AD" became the first Indian film to have its first glimpse revealed at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con.

The journey of "Kalki 2898 AD" has encountered several hurdles so far. During the filming process, Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury on set, leading to a substantial recovery period for the esteemed actor.

Consequently, the shooting of the film had to be temporarily postponed. Speculations also arose about the film's ability to meet its initial release date.