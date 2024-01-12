TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 12, 2024 06:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 06:31 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Prabhas, Deepika starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ gets revised release date

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 12, 2024 06:24 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 06:31 PM
Prabhas, Deepika starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ gets revised release date

Nag Ashwin's film "Kalki 2898 AD", featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has announced a revised release date.

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film has been produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The multilingual big-budget movie was previously scheduled to be released on January 12.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After announcing the new release date, a brand-new poster of the film featuring Prabhas in the poster has been revealed. "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD," the studio posted on Instagram.

Netflix takes down ‘Annapoorna’ after facing legal issues, social media backlash
Read more

Netflix takes down ‘Annapoorna’ after facing legal issues, social media backlash

The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani amongst others.

Making history, "Kalki 2898 AD" became the first Indian film to have its first glimpse revealed at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The journey of "Kalki 2898 AD" has encountered several hurdles so far. During the filming process, Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury on set, leading to a substantial recovery period for the esteemed actor. 

Consequently, the shooting of the film had to be temporarily postponed. Speculations also arose about the film's ability to meet its initial release date.

 

Related topic:
Kalki 2898 ADPrabhasDeepika PadukoneAmitabh Bachchan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan severely injured

Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ awaits release, preview released at San-Diego Comic Con

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ awaits release, preview released at San-Diego Comic Con 

Deepika Padukone introduced as ‘global star’ by TIME magazine 

Fans ask Prabhas about marriage plans at the ‘Adipurush’ trailer launch

Fans ask Prabhas about marriage plans at the ‘Adipurush’ trailer launch

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ভোটার উপস্থিতি কোথাও শূন্য, কোথাও শতভাগ

রোববার সংসদ নির্বাচনে ২৭ কেন্দ্রে কোনো ভোট পড়েনি, ২ কেন্দ্রে শতভাগ ভোট পড়েছে, ৬ কেন্দ্রে ৯৫ শতাংশ ভোট পড়েছে, ৫ কেন্দ্রে ৯৪ শতাংশ মানুষ ভোট দেন।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

নতুন সরকারের সামনে রাজনৈতিক-কূটনৈতিক-অর্থনৈতিক চ্যালেঞ্জ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification