Deepika Padukone to present at prestigious BAFTA awards

Deepika Padukone is set to be a presenter at the upcoming BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards. Joining her as presenters are footballer David Beckham, actor Cate Blanchett, and singer Dua Lipa.

These three celebrities are the latest additions to the confirmed lineup for the BAFTAs, scheduled to take place on February 19.

As reported by Variety, each of the three global stars is slated to present a specific award at the upcoming BAFTA ceremony. Although the exact categories they will be presenting have not been disclosed, the list of previously revealed presenters features names such as Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, Adjoa Andoh, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, and Idris Elba.

The star-studded evening is set to feature captivating performances, including a special cover song by Hannah Waddingham and a rendition of her 24-year-old track "Murder on The Dancefloor" by Sophie Bexter. Former Rising Star Award winners Emma Mackey and Jack O'Connell will have the honour of presenting this prestigious award.

Deepika had previously graced the 2023 Oscars as a presenter. Her prominent role on the global stage mirrors the rising popularity of Indian film stars, notably heightened by SS Rajamouli's film RRR securing an Oscar in 2023. The film's song "Naatu Naatu" clinched the prestigious award in the Best Original Song category.

The historical drama Oppenheimer leads the BAFTA Film Awards nominations with an impressive 13 nods. Following closely are the gothic comedy Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," both earning nine nominations. The prestigious BAFTA Film Awards are slated to unfold on February 19 at London's Royal Festival Hall