TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 18, 2023 07:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 07:40 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Deepika Padukone in discussions for an action-packed web project

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 18, 2023 07:36 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 07:40 PM
Photo: Collected

Speculations are rife about Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone venturing into the digital space yet again, this time with an action-packed web series centred around the drug mafia culture prevailing in India. Following her successful OTT debut in the film "Gehrayiaan" last year, Padukone is reportedly exploring the opportunity to dive deeper into the world of streaming platforms.

According to sources close to the actor, Padukone is engaged in active discussions with a leading OTT platform for an action thriller. A source revealed, "Deepika has seen the power and the reach of OTT medium and is eager to explore it further".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The potential project, reportedly earmarked for Netflix, is said to be focused on India's drug underworld, portraying the narrative through a female perspective. Described as a gripping endeavour, the series is expected to encompass a plethora of action sequences and intense moments. However, the actor is presently assessing the feasibility of accommodating the project within her schedule.

"If she signs the dotted line, they plan to start shooting early next year", shared the source, hinting at Padukone's inclination towards action-oriented roles in her recent career trajectory.

In her cinematic journey, the action appears to be Padukone's favoured genre. While she gears up for her big-screen appearance in "Fighter", alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, the Siddharth Anand directorial project promises a thrilling narrative involving fighter pilots.

Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’ set for simultaneous release in Bangladesh

Earlier engagements in action flicks like "Pathaan", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, have fueled discussions about a potential spinoff for her character. Her impactful cameo in "Jawan" and recent association with Rohit Shetty's cop universe as "Lady Singham" have also received appreciation from audiences.

However, conflicting reports have surfaced, with a source close to Padukone stating, "It is not true; at the moment, the actor is busy with 'Fighter' and Rohit Shetty's film. She is yet to sign her next project".

 

 

Related topic:
Deepika Padukone
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Deepika Padukone graces 2023 Academy Museum Gala in LA

2w ago
‘Pathaan’ earns BDT 65 lakh on second week

‘Pathaan’ earns BDT 65 lakh on second week

Siddharth Anand joins the highest paid Bollywood directors’ club

Siddharth Anand joins the highest paid Bollywood directors’ club

‘Pathaan’ to screen in 41 cinema halls,198 shows everyday

‘Pathaan’ to screen in 41 cinema halls,198 shows everyday

Irrfan Khan: Remembering the ‘ordinary’ hero

Irrfan Khan: Remembering the ‘ordinary’ hero

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

মুন্সিগঞ্জে আ. লীগ ও স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ, আহত ৬

স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী মোহাম্মদ ফয়সাল বিপ্লব মুন্সিগঞ্জ পৌরসভার সদ্য সাবেক মেয়র। তিনি নৌকা প্রতীকে মেয়র নির্বাচন করেছিলেন।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|আলোকচিত্র

‘খেলাঘর পাতা আছে এই এখানে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification