Deepika Padukone in discussions for an action-packed web project

Speculations are rife about Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone venturing into the digital space yet again, this time with an action-packed web series centred around the drug mafia culture prevailing in India. Following her successful OTT debut in the film "Gehrayiaan" last year, Padukone is reportedly exploring the opportunity to dive deeper into the world of streaming platforms.

According to sources close to the actor, Padukone is engaged in active discussions with a leading OTT platform for an action thriller. A source revealed, "Deepika has seen the power and the reach of OTT medium and is eager to explore it further".

The potential project, reportedly earmarked for Netflix, is said to be focused on India's drug underworld, portraying the narrative through a female perspective. Described as a gripping endeavour, the series is expected to encompass a plethora of action sequences and intense moments. However, the actor is presently assessing the feasibility of accommodating the project within her schedule.

"If she signs the dotted line, they plan to start shooting early next year", shared the source, hinting at Padukone's inclination towards action-oriented roles in her recent career trajectory.

In her cinematic journey, the action appears to be Padukone's favoured genre. While she gears up for her big-screen appearance in "Fighter", alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, the Siddharth Anand directorial project promises a thrilling narrative involving fighter pilots.

Earlier engagements in action flicks like "Pathaan", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, have fueled discussions about a potential spinoff for her character. Her impactful cameo in "Jawan" and recent association with Rohit Shetty's cop universe as "Lady Singham" have also received appreciation from audiences.

However, conflicting reports have surfaced, with a source close to Padukone stating, "It is not true; at the moment, the actor is busy with 'Fighter' and Rohit Shetty's film. She is yet to sign her next project".