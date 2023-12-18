TV & Film
SRK's ‘Dunki’ set for simultaneous release in Bangladesh

Photos: Collected

In a significant move for cinema enthusiasts in Bangladesh, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film "Dunki' is set to hit the screens in the country on December 21, aligning with its global release. This announcement comes following official approval from the Information Ministry, granting the green light for the film's screening.

Reports indicate that Action Cut Entertainment will be responsible for importing the film into Bangladesh. Anonno Mamun from Action Cut Entertainment confirmed to The Daily Star that verbal consent for the film's release was obtained on Monday, with written confirmation anticipated on Tuesday.

The company aims to submit "Dunki" to Bangladesh's censor board on Thursday for final clearance. If all procedural aspects fall in place, the film is scheduled for a simultaneous release in Bangladesh alongside its Bollywood premiere on December 21.

SRK fans demand local premiere of ‘Dunki’ with global debut

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Dunki" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside talented co-stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. This simultaneous release strategy echoes a similar success achieved earlier by Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan", which also saw a synchronised release in Bangladesh. 

 

