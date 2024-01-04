Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut to star Vikrant Massey,

Rajkumar Hirani's debut on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms will include Vikrant Massey. The 61-year-old famed director, fresh from directing the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki", has announced that the show will be available on Disney Hotstar.

"I'm doing an OTT show, which we actually start shooting this month. I'm a showrunner for that, I'm not directing it. It's a show for Hotstar (Disney Hotstar) and Vikrant Massey is playing a role in it," he affirmed.

"It's something I'm very happy about with the script and the way it has panned out. On this show, I'm really involved and it's in my own space," Hirani shared with PTI in a virtual interview.

Hirani, recognised for his slice-of-life films like the "Munnabhai" series, "3 Idiots", "PK" and the biopic "Sanju" also has a couple of feature ideas that he intends to pursue in the future.

"Luckily, the pandemic gave us the time to sit at home and work on more scripts. I'm working on more scripts now in a month or so and we'll start deciding where we will go," he added.

Prior to directing "3 Idiots", Hirani was initially set to helm the third instalment in the "Munnabhai" series. The project had a title and a teaser, but ultimately, he decided not to proceed with it.

When questioned about the possibility of the third instalment, Hirani stated, "It's not that I don't want to do it, 100 percent I want to do it because I had fun making those films. After every film, I've tried to write one 'Munnabhai'. So, I've five unfinished Munna Bhai scripts lying with me with various titles such as 'Munna Bhai Chale America', 'Munna Bhai BA LLB', and 'Munna Bhai Chal Basse'."

"There are many scripts written but none of them reached that level of greatness. I know that any 'Munnabhai' that I make will make a huge amount of money now. But I don't want to make it for that reason," he said.

The director expressed gratitude that his debut film remains in the public consciousness even 20 years after its release.

"Dunki," released on December 21, has grossed over Rs 409 crore worldwide. The film features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and others.