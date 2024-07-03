Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with Career Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival

TV & Film
Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera, the career achievement award, at the Locarno Film Festival. The festival's official site announced on Tuesday that the award will honour the Bollywood superstar's outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

The award ceremony will take place on August 10 at the open-air venue Piazza Grande. To celebrate his illustrious career, one of Shah Rukh's most iconic films, "Devdas", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be screened at the festival. Additionally, Shah Rukh will engage in a conversation at the Forum Spazio Cinema on August 11.

Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, expressed his excitement, stating, "Welcoming a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true! The depth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema are unparalleled. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him."

"This brave and daring artiste has consistently challenged himself while staying true to what his fans worldwide eagerly anticipate from his films. A true 'people's hero,' both sophisticated and down-to-earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times," he added.

 

Previous recipients of the Pardo alla Carriera include renowned figures such as Tsai Ming-liang, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Francesco Rosi, Harry Belafonte, and Jane Birkin.

Shah Rukh Khan had a remarkable 2023, making a big-screen comeback after a four-year hiatus with three consecutive releases. He returned with YRF's "Pathaan" and later starred in Atlee's "Jawan".

Both films were blockbusters, setting box office records and becoming some of the year's highest-grossing movies. Shah Rukh's final release of 2023 was Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

 

