Akshay Kumar requests payment delay until entire cast and crew are paid

Akshay Kumar, known for being a thorough professional who is always giving his best in his career, has faced a series of box office flops despite his ardent dedication.

This has led to significant financial losses and substantial debt for Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, who invested in his last three movies.

Several crew members have come forward accusing the production house of "unprofessional and unethical behaviour," citing non-payment of dues. They have shared heart-wrenching stories about the hardships they faced due to delayed payments.

Amid all this, Weeks after the news of non-payment and debt emerged online Vashu's son and actor Jackky broke his silence on the matter and revealed actor Akshay Kumar's kind gesture during the tough situation. In a statement, he revealed that Akshay Kumar has asked for his salary to be put on hold until the entire cast and crew are paid their dues.

"Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about the situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single cast and crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment," he said.

Last week, it was reported that apart from crew members, lead actors Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar from the film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" have also not received payment for their work.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" was the last film produced by Pooja Entertainment. Made on a hefty budget of Rs 300 crore, the movie was a significant flop, earning only Rs 105 crore worldwide.

A complaint has also been filed with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding the non-payment of dues. FWICE's president, BN Tiwari, shared that the production house owes Rs 33.13 lakh to director Tinu Desai, who helmed Akshay Kumar's "Mission Raniganj".