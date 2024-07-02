TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ drops premiere date

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:06 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 01:15 PM
Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ drops premiere date
Photo: Collected

Kareena Kapoor starrer "The Buckingham Murders" has finally locked the release date. The Hansal Mehta directorial film will be released in theatres on September 13. 

Notably, Kareena's character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's character in the American crime drama, "Mare of Easttown" (2021). The actress will be portraying the character of a mother and a detective, investigating a murder mystery in Buckinghamshire.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The filmmakers shared the film's poster and release date on Instagram.

"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on September 13, 2024. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan," the post read. 

"The Buckingham Murders" also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film
Read more

Kareena becomes a detective in new film

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film in his cop universe, "Singham Again", scheduled to release on November 1.

Related topic:
Kareena KapoorHansal MehtaThe Buckingham Murders
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Filming of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘The Crew’ begins 

1y ago
3 Idiots 2

‘3 Idiots’ getting a sequel?

1y ago
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton to join Hansal Mehta's ‘Gandhi’

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton to join Hansal Mehta's ‘Gandhi’

2m ago
Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film

Kareena becomes a detective in new film

1y ago
Delhi court clears ‘Faraaz’ for release

Delhi court clears ‘Faraaz’ for release

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বরিশাল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে পেনশন স্কিম নিয়ে ২ গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষে আহত ১০

দুপুর ১২টার দিকে বরিশাল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের প্রশাসনিক ভবন সংলগ্ন এলাকায় এই ঘটনা ঘটে

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জঙ্গি আস্তানা সন্দেহে নারায়ণগঞ্জের সেই বাড়িতে অভিযান শুরু

২২ মিনিট আগে
push notification