Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ drops premiere date

Kareena Kapoor starrer "The Buckingham Murders" has finally locked the release date. The Hansal Mehta directorial film will be released in theatres on September 13.

Notably, Kareena's character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's character in the American crime drama, "Mare of Easttown" (2021). The actress will be portraying the character of a mother and a detective, investigating a murder mystery in Buckinghamshire.

The filmmakers shared the film's poster and release date on Instagram.

"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on September 13, 2024. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan," the post read.

"The Buckingham Murders" also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film in his cop universe, "Singham Again", scheduled to release on November 1.