‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton to join Hansal Mehta's ‘Gandhi’

Tom Felton, renowned for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the beloved Harry Potter film series, has been confirmed to join the ensemble of Hansal Mehta's eagerly awaited series "Gandhi", as announced by the filmmaker on Thursday. Alongside Felton, seven other actors – Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon – have also been revealed to join the cast of the show.

"We're in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast - Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow," Mehta announced through Instagram.

Pratik Gandhi has been cast to take on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series being produced by Applause Entertainment.

"Gandhi", which includes Bhamini Oza portraying Kasturba Gandhi, draws its inspiration from historian and author Ramachandra Guha's two books: "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World".

"I'm excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi's early years in London. It's an important aspect of history that hasn't been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure," Felton, aged 36, expressed in a statement.

Mehta, renowned for his critically acclaimed series like "Scam 1992" and "Scoop", expressed his privilege in collaborating with an exceptionally talented cast.

"The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he'd have on history and our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life," he stated.

"Gandhi" is an international production set to be filmed at various locations both in India and abroad. Siddhartha Basu is involved in the project as a historical consultant, factual advisor, and creative consultant.