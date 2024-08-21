‘The Buckingham Murders’ starring Kareena Kapoor set for September release

Following its debut at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023, the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer much-awaited film "The Buckingham Murders" is gearing up for its Indian theatrical release this September. Last Tuesday, the filmmakers released a teaser for the gripping crime thriller, featuring Kareena Kapoor as a detective unravelling the mystery behind a child's murder.

The teaser, set against the backdrop of London, opens with a child strolling through a park as a voiceover asks about the arrival of a new detective. Kareena Kapoor Khan soon makes her appearance, stepping into the role. The scene quickly shifts to her engaging in a tense altercation with a man on the street, with the voiceover emphasising her as "very tough."

The tension escalates as the teaser shows a blood-stained child's t-shirt, hinting at the disappearance of a child from an Indian family. The final moments feature Kareena's character intensely interrogating a suspect about the murder.

In "The Buckingham Murders", the actress takes on the role of a grieving mother determined to solve the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. As she struggles to move on from her tragic past, her grief becomes the very force that propels her to uncover the truth behind the crime.

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps into a darker, more intense role in "The Buckingham Murders", a significant shift from her typically lighthearted characters. Directed by the renowned Hansal Mehta, this film not only marks Kareena's first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker but also her debut as a co-producer.

Earlier this year, the "Jab We Met" actress expressed her excitement for the role, remarking, "This is the first time I'm stepping into the shoes of a detective, and as a crime drama enthusiast, it's a dream role for me. It's a milestone in my career and one of the most powerful characters I've had the chance to portray."

The film showcases a talented ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, among others. The screenplay, penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, paves the way for "The Buckingham Murders", which is slated for release in theatres on September 13.