Ananya Panday starrer ‘Call Me Bae’ trailer out now

Concocted by Ishita Moitra and produced by Karan Johar, an eagerly awaited comedy series is on the horizon. With a star-studded ensemble featuring talents like Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and Muskkaan Jaferi, the series is set to deliver a refreshing dose of humour. Titled "Call Me Bae", the show will debut on Prime Video on September 6.

Starring Ananya Panday as an entitled heiress from South Delhi, this series is the brainchild of Ishita Moitra and is helmed by director Collin D'Cunha.

The narrative centres on Bella Chowdhury, better known as Bae, who lives a lavish life until fate deals her a harsh blow. With her credit cut off and her family disowning her, Bae is forced to move to Mumbai and confront the realities of middle-class living.

The trailer of the series strikingly takes a humourous jab at Ananya Panday's nepotism-related background, with a security guard echoing a line made famous by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi during a round-table discussion.

In response to the guard stating, "Your struggle is what our dreams are made of," Bae retorts with a mischievous smile, "Where have I heard that one before?"

"Call Me Bae" is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital branch of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Ananya Panday's recent work includes her role in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" (2023) and a cameo in "Bad Newz" (2024). She is also gearing up for her next project, "CTRL", a thriller that centres around the digital age.