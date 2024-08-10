Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21cr for Haji Ali Dargah renovation

TV & Film
Photo: The Indian Express

Akshay Kumar has reported contributed Rs 1.21 crore to the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai for its renovation process, as announced by the Dargah's official social media account. The post noted that the actor has committed to funding a specific portion of the renovation project, amounting to Rs 1.21 crore. The trust praised the actor as a "true Mumbaikar" and expressed their gratitude for his generous support.

On Thursday, the trust's official Instagram account also announced, "Duas were made for the departed souls of his parents, Late Aruna Bhatia and Late Hari Om Bhatia. Duas were also made for our country's prosperity, peace, harmony, and brotherhood."

They posted a video showing the actor casually participating in rituals and prayers. He also toured the Dargah and took photos with its staff. Akshay's gesture touched many people, as the comments section of the post was filled with praises such as, "Big-hearted, so proud of you, Akshay sir," and "Keep up the great work," among other positive remarks.

This isn't the actor's first act of generosity. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar drew attention by arranging a langar outside his Mumbai residence. A few weeks prior, he made headlines for pausing his payment for the film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" until the rest of the crew received their salaries. This action followed BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), claiming that producer Vashu Bhagnani owed more than Rs 65 lakh to the crew.

Akshay Kumar previously donated Rs 3 crore to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and encouraged others to contribute by sharing a video, stating, "It's our turn now."

I might have around 15 years of active work left in me: Aamir Khan
Read more

I might have around 15 years of active work left in me: Aamir Khan

During the pandemic, he made substantial contributions, including Rs 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 1 crore to the cricketer-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation.

On Twitter, Akshay Kumar stated, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people and we need to do anything and everything it takes."

In response to Akshay's substantial donation, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared on X, "When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we need to liquidate funds, he just said, 'I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing?'"

Akshay Kumar is preparing for the launch of his film "Khel Khel Mein", which will compete with "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, on Independence Day. The film featuring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan will be Kumar's third release of the year, following "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and "Sarfira".

