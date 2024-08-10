I might have around 15 years of active work left in me: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's choice to produce the critically acclaimed film "Laapataa Ladies" has proven to again be one of his more successful decisions. The film, which received rave reviews following its release on Netflix, was recently screened at the Supreme Court on Friday.

In a recent statement, the "3 Idiots" actor shared his motivation for producing the film.

He expressed his desire to give back to society by creating a platform for emerging talent. Reflecting on his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan decided to dedicate the next 15 years of his career to making a more significant impact on the film industry.

In the conversation, Aamir revealed that the decision to produce "Laapataa Ladies" stemmed from a mix of fear and ambition.

"When I was 56, I shared with the Chief Justice that during COVID, I realised this was the final chapter of my career. I figured I could work actively for another 15 years, maybe until I'm 70, and after that, who knows," shared the actor.

"With all the knowledge and experience I've gained, I felt it was time to give back because the industry, society, and the country have given me so much. I thought I might do one film a year, but as a producer, I could support multiple stories that I'm passionate about," added the actor.

The superstar, renowned for supporting and starring in socially relevant films, mentioned that as a producer, he aims to empower new voices in filmmaking, and "Laapataa Ladies" is a step in that direction.

"With this approach, I'll be able to provide a platform for new writers, directors, and others. In a way, 'Laapataa Ladies' is my first step in that direction. I want to support this kind of talent. My goal is to produce four to five films a year so that we can see more of these kinds of movies. That's the effort," he added.

"Laapataa Ladies" tells the story of two young newlywed brides who are accidentally switched during a train ride to their husbands' homes. While the film performed decently at the box office, it became an even bigger success on Netflix, where it broke several viewership records.