SRK’s Mannat lit up for Diwali and his milestone 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's iconic home, Mannat, is illuminated with the dazzling glow of Diwali lights for the festive season in full swing across India. Renowned for their grand Diwali celebrations, the couple has transformed their residence into a symbol of the festival's warmth and joy, marked by decorations, sweets, and family gatherings.

This year, the festivities hold extra significance, as Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on November 2.

A stunning video of Mannat's Diwali decorations has taken social media by storm, enchanting fans with its breathtaking festive display. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan's famous Bandra residence lit up in vibrant Diwali lights, while eager fans gather outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar.

Known for their grand Diwali parties, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have hosted countless Bollywood A-listers over the years, including Karan Johar, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, among many others.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Kartik Aaryan also brightened their homes for Diwali celebrations. Their upcoming films, "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", are set for a grand release in theatres on November 1, adding to the festive spirit.

Diwali, known as the "Festival of Lights," marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Spanning five days from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, families celebrate by decorating their homes with lamps, sharing sweets, and participating in joyful festivities, symbolising unity and hope.