The Academy posts SRK and Kajol's iconic DDLJ song

Internet reacts emotionally as The Academy acknowledges Bollywood's evergreen duo and praises the classic film

In a delightful turn of events, The Academy stirred emotions among fans as it shared a clip of the timeless song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" from the 1995 Bollywood hit "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (DDLJ). The film, a musical romance directed by Aditya Chopra, holds a special place in cinematic history.

Taking to Instagram, The Academy posted a brief video of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song.

The online community expressed their sentiments, with one fan stating, "The Academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood, and I look forward to the day that they are honoured as well!" Another user highlighted the significance of DDLJ, calling it "the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema" and praising the enduring legacy of Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Aditya Chopra in his debut, the film, produced by Yash Raj Films, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. Recognized for its unforgettable music, picturesque locations, and the captivating onscreen chemistry between the lead pair, the movie completed 28 years since its release.

Anupam Kher, sharing pictures from the film, emphasised its everlasting impact, stating, "This will always be an evergreen film. Generations will remember it as the most modern romantic film of our and their times!"

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" narrates the love story of Raj and Simran against a backdrop of cultural and familial challenges. The film resonates with audiences for its timeless themes of love, tradition, and the significance of family values.