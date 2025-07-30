Cheques of Tk 2.25cr seized from expelled SAD leader Riyad's house

Police have seized cheques worth around Tk2.25 crore from the house of Abdur Razzak Riyad, who was expelled from Students Against Discrimination following his arrest on extortion charges from a house in Dhaka's Gulshan area on July 26.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told reporters at a press briefing at DMP media centre.

"The cheque was recovered from Riyad's residence; he is currently on remand. We are continuing our investigation," he said in response to a query.

Process to file a case with Kalabagan Police Station is underway, the police official said.

Police arrested Riyad and four other from a flat on Road 83 in Gulshan -- the residence of former Awami League lawmaker Shammi Ahmed.

A case was filed in this connection and four of the accused including Riyad are now on seven-day remand. The three others are: Ibrahim Hossain Munna, 24, SAD's Dhaka city unit convener; SAD members Sakadoun Siam, 22, and Sadab, 21. Following the arrest SAD expelled the leaders.

In the case statement, Siddique Abu Zafar, husband of ex-lawmaker Shammi Ahmed, alleged that on July 17, the accused, identifying themselves as members of SAD, came to their residence and demanded Tk 50 lakh. As Shammi was not at home at the time, the demand was made to her husband.

"When I refused to pay, they labelled me an Awami League associate and kept pressuring me for the money. Eventually, I gave Tk 10 lakh to Abdur Razzak Riyad," he added.

Zafar further alleged that the group returned on July 19 and banged on the door, but left when he informed the police.

"On July 26, Riyad and others came again looking for me. I was not home, but the security guard informed me. They demanded the remaining Tk 40 lakh and threatened to hand me over to police if I didn't comply. I called police again, and five of them were arrested from the spot while another accused, Kazi Gourab, managed to flee," he added.