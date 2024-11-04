Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking, reveals health issues

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who once revealed that he smoked up to 100 cigarettes daily, surprised fans with a life-changing announcement on his birthday. During a special meet-and-greet event on Saturday to celebrate his big day, Khan revealed that he has finally quit smoking.

In a heartwarming video posted by the fan page Shah Rukh Khan Universe, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan delivered a delightful surprise to his fans, sharing that he has left smoking behind.

"Here's some good news—I'm done with smoking, everyone," Khan announced to a cheering crowd. Reflecting on his decision, the 'Dunki' star candidly admitted that while he had hoped to feel more at ease with his breathing after quitting, he's still adapting to this significant change. Fans celebrated his announcement, praising him for embracing a healthier lifestyle.

"I expected that quitting smoking would ease my breathlessness, but I still feel it," Khan admitted, acknowledging the ongoing adjustment. Remaining hopeful, he added with a smile, "By God's grace, that, too, will improve." His words struck a chord with fans, as they admired his optimism and commitment to better health.

On Saturday (November 2), Shah Rukh Khan received warm birthday tributes from his daughter, Suhana, and wife, Gauri Khan, on social media. Suhana shared a selection of nostalgic photos, giving fans a rare look into Shah Rukh's cherished family moments.

She posted a heartfelt collage of four timeless black-and-white photos, showcasing Shah Rukh's playful side with his children, Aryan and Suhana.

"Happy Birthday. Love you more than anything," Suhana lovingly captioned one of the images, sending heartfelt wishes to her father.

Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration with family and friends. In the photo, Shah Rukh is seen cutting his cake with Gauri and Suhana beside him, both smiling. "A lovely evening with family and friends… happy birthday," she captioned the post.

Several Bollywood stars, such as Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan, and Vicky Kaushal, among others, joined in celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday.