Shah Rukh Khan hosts special fan event for 59th birthday

The Bollywood star hosts a special event for fans, expresses gratitude on social media, and shares family moments.

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's beloved superstar, has recently celebrated his 59th birthday in a truly memorable fashion, surrounded by his family, friends, and an adoring crowd of fans.

This year, deviating from the usual tradition of greeting fans from his Mannat balcony, SRK hosted a special event at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai.

The "Pathaan" actor was in his usual charismatic form, engaging with fans, answering their questions, and sharing moments of light-hearted humour.

Following the event, SRK took to social media to express his gratitude. He posted a photo of himself striking his signature pose in front of a sea of cheering fans. In a heartfelt message, he wrote, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special…my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love."

The actor also took time to reflect on his role as a father, sharing his experiences with his three children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Speaking candidly, SRK revealed how fatherhood has taught him patience, especially through the lens of his children's unique personalities. He joked about being Suhana's ally in her sibling squabbles and expressed admiration for her strength.

With a stellar year behind him, including the massive success of "Pathaan", "Jawan", and "Dunki", SRK is already preparing for his next big project—an action-packed film titled "King", directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Family tributes added even more warmth to the celebrations. His daughter, Suhana Khan, shared a nostalgic series of photos, featuring heartwarming moments with her father. Among the images was a touching black-and-white collage, showcasing Shah Rukh's playful side. Suhana captioned one of the images: "Happy Birthday. Love you the most in the world."

Gauri Khan, SRK's wife, also marked the occasion by posting a snapshot from the intimate family celebration. The photo, featuring Shah Rukh cutting his birthday cake with Gauri and Suhana by his side, was captioned: "A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday."

The outpouring of affection for Khan didn't stop there. Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan, and Vicky Kaushal, joined in celebrating the icon, sharing heartfelt wishes on social media. Many lauded his contributions to the film industry and acknowledged his remarkable legacy, which continues to inspire millions worldwide.