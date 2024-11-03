TV & Film
Taapsee Pannu reveals low pay for ‘Dunki’, casting bias in big films

Photos: Collected

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about the challenges women face in big-budget films, revealing that she wasn't "paid a lot" for major projects like "Dunki", featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and "Judwaa 2", led by Varun Dhawan. 

Speaking with The Indian Express, Taapsee shared insights into the gendered power dynamics in casting decisions, explaining that, in many high-profile films, the lead male actors significantly influence who is cast opposite them.

In her interview, Taapsee discussed how leading men often favour co-stars who won't "overshadow" them. "People assume I do films like 'Judwaa' or 'Dunki' for money, thinking I get paid well for these roles. But it's actually the opposite," Taapsee clarified, noting that her pay is higher for films where she plays the lead. "For roles in hero-led films, they think they're doing me a favour by casting me as if having a big hero means no other talent is needed."

Expanding on her experience, Taapsee said, "Now, even audiences are aware that in most films, the male lead often decides who the heroine will be unless the director is exceptionally successful. In about 75 percent of cases, it's the hero's decision. Understandably, many heroes want someone trending or popular but may prefer a co-star who won't outshine them. Some actors are secure; others, however, think, 'Let me cast someone who will not overshadow me.'"

Known for her powerful roles in films like "Pink", "Thappad", "Rashmi Rocket", and "Shabaash Mithu", Taapsee has become a prominent advocate for women's voices in Bollywood. Despite working in blockbuster hits like "Mission Mangal", "Badla", and "Manmarziyaan", the actress has consistently addressed the inequalities within the industry.

Recently, Taapsee's work in Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" (2023), where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, received widespread acclaim.

Deepika and Ranveer reveal their daughter's name
Deepika and Ranveer reveal their daughter's name

tapsee pannuDunkiThappadJudwaa 2Rajkumar HiraniShah Rukh Khan
