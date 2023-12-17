TV & Film
‘Dunki’ receives U/A certification with minor alterations

Photos: Collected

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has provided a U/A certification to the highly anticipated film, Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", inclusive of specific modifications mandated by the organisation.

The statutory film-certification body in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India made some alterations to certain dialogues and scenes in the film scheduled to be released on December 21, reports several Indian media outlets.

According to the reports, a word was 'suitably' modified to 'immigrants' at the start of the film. Before the interval, the scenes of SRK's character 'Hardy' riding a horse in uniform during his wedding were 'suitably' modified too. In an important scene, a statutory warning was also added, stating, "Suicide is not a solution to any problems".

The organisation also requested the addition of an anti-smoking health proclamation at the beginning of the movie and before the second half.

To support factual assertions in the film, the film's production team submitted necessary documentary evidence, earning the movie its U/A certification on December 15. According to the censor certificate,  the film's duration stands at 161.24 minutes.

One of the most highly anticipated films of this year, "Dunki" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. 

The film is a joint venture of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, with Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan as producers. The film is penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It explores the journey of four friends aspiring to reach foreign shores.

Karan Johar advocates for Indian stories in global cinema

The film captures their challenges, dreams, and the transformative voyage they embark on to reshape their destinies. Inspired by real-life experiences, Dunki intertwines humour and pathos in depicting their intertwined tales of companionship and aspirations.

Related topic:
DunkiRajkumar HiraniShah Rukh KhanTaapsee Pannu
push notification