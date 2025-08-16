Farooki falls ill in Cox's Bazar, airlifted to Dhaka

Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki fell ill in Cox's Bazar today. He was airlifted to Dhaka by helicopter at 10:32pm after his condition worsened.

Authorities at Cox's Bazar airport confirmed to The Daily Star that the adviser was flown to Dhaka by helicopter at 10:32pm.

Actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, wife of the cultural adviser, told The Daily Star that he is out of danger now. She further said that she will disclose details to the media at a later time.