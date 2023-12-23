Shah Rukh Khan shares details about his next film, says he will play a ‘true to his age’ role

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed insights into his upcoming film, emphasising the importance of portraying characters authentically at their respective ages.

During a conversation with Raya Abirached, he acknowledged the challenge of maintaining a charm reminiscent of two decades ago, stating, "It does get a little tiring." Furthermore, Shah Rukh discussed his decision to opt for Rajkumar Hirani's film, "Dunki".

Discussing his upcoming project, Shah Rukh revealed, "I'm gearing up to kick off a new film in March or April. I'm aiming to portray a character that aligns more with my current age, serving as both the protagonist and the focal point of the film. In Indian cinema, there's a missed opportunity for actors to embrace their age while still taking on lead roles and maintaining star status. It becomes exhausting to recreate the charm from two decades ago. I believe there's a new, age-centric charm that I can bring to the screen, and I'm eager to explore it in another action film."

Regarding "Dunki" and Rajkumar, Shah Rukh said, "It's a profoundly emotional film—centered on returning home and the nuances of life, exploring the forces that pull us away from our roots. Honestly, what captivates you in a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani himself." Shah Rukh also shared insights into his past, revealing that though he had initially agreed to participate in "Munna Bhai MBBS" and "3 Idiots", health and timing constraints led to his eventual withdrawal.

Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" hit theaters on Thursday, securing Rs 30 crore net on its opening day, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. The comedy-drama revolves around the concept of 'donkey flight,' an illegal immigration technique.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, "Dunki" is a narrative weaving friendship, borders, homesickness, and love. The film was directed from a script co-authored by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.

This movie signifies Shah Rukh's third and final release of 2023, concluding a series of action-packed blockbusters with "Pathaan" and "Jawan". Dunki's opening day earnings are notably less compared to both "Pathaan" and "Jawan", which amassed Rs 55 crore and Rs 65.5 crore net respectively on their debut days in India. Nevertheless, both earlier films went on to surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark at the globalbox office.