Shah Rukh Khan sheds light on 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan very recently revealed that Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial film "King" starring himself in the titular role is set to be a high-octane action-drama aimed at a broad audience. Interestingly, the movie will also mark a significant role for his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The beloved actor is deep into preparations for his upcoming action-packed drama, "King," where he takes on the intense role of a gangster.

In a conversation with Variety, Shah Rukh described Sujoy Ghosh's "King" as a film packed with emotion which is intended to be a box office-driven success.

When discussing this upcoming project, Shah Rukh Khan revealed, "'King' is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for 'Kahaani', and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, the mind behind 'Pathaan'. It's an action-packed drama in Hindi that I've been eager to work on for a long time."

"I've actually wanted to do something like this for the past seven or eight years, and we felt Sujoy is the perfect fit to deliver the emotional intensity we are aiming for. We're all collaborating to create a dynamic, audience-friendly, emotional, and action-packed film."

The movie also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

The King Khan who continues to win over audiences worldwide, recently received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival.

Shah Rukh Khan began his Bollywood journey with the film "Maya Memsaab" and quickly rose to stardom with iconic roles in movies like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Devdas," "Kal Ho Naa Ho," "Veer-Zaara," "Chak De! India," "Om Shanti Om," "My Name is Khan," and more recently, "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki."

Notably Shah Rukh Khan also lent his voice to the Hindi adaptation of Disney's upcoming photorealistic animated musical-drama, "Mufasa: The Lion King".

In this version, Shah Rukh voices the adult Mufasa, while his sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, give voices to the characters of Simba and young Mufasa, respectively. The film is set to hit theatres this December 20.

Following the completion of "King", Shah Rukh Khan is anticipated to start work on YRF's highly awaited "Tiger vs Pathaan". This film is a crucial instalment in Aditya Chopra's expansive spy universe, which includes "Pathaan," "Tiger 3," "War 2," and "Alpha."