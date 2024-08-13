SRK and his sons to voice Hindi dub of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return as the voice of Mufasa, the king of the Pride Lands, after having lent his voice in the 2019 film "The Lion King". The eagerly awaited movie "Mufasa: The Lion King" is scheduled to hit theatres globally on December 20.

The film, directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins and featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing a wide audience to experience the magic across different regions.

A few days after the announcement of the worldwide release date, Disney India revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as the voice of the lion king Mufasa.

This time, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam will join him in the project and provide the voices for the characters of Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively.

Although this upcoming film will mark AbRam's debut as a voice actor, Aryan Khan has previously collaborated with his father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the Hindi dubbed version of "The Lion King". In that project, Aryan provided the voice of Simba, while Shah Rukh Khan voiced the character of Mufasa.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed that the character of Mufasa carries an "incredible legacy," representing the quintessential king of the jungle. Mufasa is a figure of immense authority and respect, who passes down his wisdom and life lessons to his son, Simba.

Concerning the upcoming film, The creators of "Mufasa: The Lion King" revealed that it features the mandrill shaman Rafiki, who narrates the story of how the beloved king of the Pride Lands came to be. It tells the tale of an orphaned cub named Mufasa, a compassionate lion named Taka who is the rightful heir to a royal lineage, and their grand adventure with a diverse group of unique characters.