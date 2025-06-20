Is Ed Sheeran singing for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’?

Ed Sheeran's connection with India appears to be growing stronger by the day. Following the success of his recent tour and his collaboration with Arijit Singh on the single "Sapphire", which also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, the English singer-songwriter may now be gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

On Tuesday, Sheeran shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of "Sapphire", where he spoke about how he convinced Shah Rukh Khan to appear in the video. In the footage, Sheeran is also seen recording lines in Punjabi and discussing singing in Hindi. A fan page posted a clip from the video on Instagram, captioning it: "Can't wait for the full Punjabi version. Ed said 'Hindi version' in the video, so now unsure whether the alternate version is in Hindi or Punjabi!"

Replying to the post, Sheeran clarified: "The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of 'Sapphire' with Arijit. I'm just doing all languages at this point." The comment quickly sparked speculation online, with fans questioning whether the Hindi track is for "King"—Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project.

"King" is currently the only film Shah Rukh Khan is working on. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks Khan's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The star-studded cast also includes Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi.

Further fuelling the speculation, viewers noted that Sheeran was spotted with director Siddharth Anand in a recording studio in the "Sapphire" BTS video, suggesting a possible link to "King".

However, no official confirmation regarding the track or its title has been made. The film remains in production, with a release date yet to be announced.