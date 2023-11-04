'Dunki' poster release: SRK shares screen with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal for the first time

Shah Rukh Khan is set to lead a star-studded cast in the upcoming film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This eagerly anticipated movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, marking the first time they will share the screen. Fans can look forward to its release on December 22, just in time for Christmas.

Recently, the makers of "Dunki" unveiled two striking posters, both taken from the initial teaser called 'Dunki Drop 1.' In the first poster, Shah Rukh Khan showcases a new look, donning a green kurta paired with jeans and a sweater vest. Taapsee Pannu, who plays his love interest, is seen in a white kurta, denim jacket, and pants, while Vicky Kaushal sports a rugged appearance in a shirt-and-pants ensemble, complete with a necktie.

The second poster features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the midst of a desert, looking bewildered and disoriented as they navigate their way with others. In both posters, Shah Rukh Khan takes the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "We are looking just the way Rajkumar Hirani had imagined us. There is a lot more left to be shared." Taapsee added, "Your life gets easier with friends like them," referring to the supportive cast and crew.

Fans have been buzzing with anticipation for "Dunki," with one enthusiast predicting a "performance of a lifetime" from Shah Rukh Khan and another anticipating a "blockbuster." The film is set to clash with Prabhas' "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" at the box office, adding to the excitement.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, "Dunki" promises to be a must-watch film when it hits Indian theatres on December 22.