Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' teaser to release on his birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 58th birthday with a grand birthday party this year.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers are planning to release the teaser of his upcoming movie "Dunki" on November 2 to celebrate King Khan's massive success at the box office. This year has been one of the finest years of his career. Both "Pathaan" and "Jawan", jointly grossed over Rs 2000 crore at the global box office.

The programme will honour Shah Rukh's accomplishments throughout the year and will be attended by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and Siddharth Anand, amongst others. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh's daughter, who will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" soon, will also attend the party with her co-stars from the film.

Shah Rukh's birthday will begin with the release of a trailer for "Dunki", followed by a fan event, and finally, the actor will wave to his followers who gather outside Mannat every year to celebrate his birthday. He will then proceed to his celebration, which will be held in BKC, Bandra.

Shah Rukh is looking forward to "Dunki" after an already successful year with "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

"Dunki" is SRK's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, who has helmed films such as "Sanju", "PK", "3 Idiots" and the "Munna Bhai" trilogy. Hirani has never had a flop in his career and is widely regarded as one of the most successful directors in Hindi cinemas.