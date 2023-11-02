‘Dunki’ teaser hints at theme related to migration

In celebration of his 58th birthday today, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first teaser of "Dunki" – his highly anticipated collaboration with famed director Rajkumar Hirani, amongst his fans.

The teaser confirms that actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and more are featured in the film. The initial portion of the teaser indicates a serious outlook as a man points a gun toward a group of people who are on the move but it quickly transitions to a fun-loving and rural setting where Shah Rukh Khan's character describes his family's wish to move to London.

"Dunki" has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios and is scheduled to be released in Indian theaters on December 22.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan discussed the title of his forthcoming movie "Dunki" and elaborated on how it conveys the meaning of a donkey while participating in an interview with Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

"In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is 'dunki'. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story… It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people, who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling," the actor elaborated.

Shah Rukh Khan concluded by saying, "It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."