Rajkumar Hirani observes similarities between SRK's and Aamir's work styles

Famed director Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", featuring Shah Rukh Khan, premiered in theaters on December 21, generating considerable excitement amongst fans. While the film has performed reasonably well at the box office and is on the verge of surpassing the Rs 200 crore milestone in India, both the industry and fans had anticipated greater success from the first collaboration between Raju Hirani and SRK. Hirani had previously teamed up with Aamir Khan for successful films like "3 Idiots" and "PK".

In a recent interview, the filmmaker highlighted both the similarities and differences in the working techniques of these two superstars. He noted that the common trait between Shah Rukh and Aamir is their hard work and strong commitment to their films. Hirani emphasised that while their processes may differ – with one being more spontaneous and another inclined toward extensive discussions – their dedication to their craft remains consistently high. This insight was shared by Hirani in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

During this same interview, he disclosed a longstanding desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh, dating back to his time as a film institute student. He expressed that this aspiration originated when he first saw SRK in a television series. Back then, as a film institute student, Hirani envisioned working with SRK upon graduating, assuming that since they were acquainted, no one else would have that opportunity. However, by the time he completed film institute, Shah Rukh had already become a major star.

In the cast of "Dunki", Taapsee Pannu shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, and the film also featured Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.