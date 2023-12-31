Javed Akhtar becomes highest-paid lyricist with ‘Dunki’ song

In a groundbreaking move within the Indian film industry, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has secured his place as the highest-paid lyricist with the haunting track "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's latest film, "Dunki".

Reports reveal that Akhtar charged a remarkable Rs 25 lakhs for his lyrical contribution, setting a new benchmark in the world of Bollywood music.

Film analyst and critic Komal Nahta recently unveiled this unprecedented feat in his magazine, Film Information. He emphasised, "Rs 25 lakhs for one song must be a record fee charged by any lyricist to date." This revelation was later confirmed by Javed Akhtar himself during a stage show titled Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon.

Akhtar shared insights into the unique circumstances that led to his involvement in "Dunki". While he typically writes multiple songs for a film, director Rajkumar Hirani insisted that he pen the lyrics for a single track, asserting, "Yeh gaana aapke alawa koi nahin likh sakta" (No one else can write this song but you). Despite presenting what he described as "unreasonable terms" in the hope of discouraging the director, Akhtar disclosed that Hirani readily accepted the conditions, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the film.

The lyricist expressed his admiration for Hirani, stating, "Yeh mera kamaal nahin hai. Yeh kamaal Raju Hirani ka hai" (This is not my achievement; it's Raju Hirani's). He credited Hirani's successful track record and genuine love for the film as the driving forces behind their collaboration, emphasising that ego did not influence the decision-making process.

The film "Dunki", which revolves around the dreams of Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends in the village of Laltu, Punjab, was released on December 21 after an extensive promotional campaign. Despite facing obstacles in their pursuit of better opportunities in London, the characters embark on a unique journey, attempting to enter England illegally through the donkey flight route. The movie explores a range of emotions over its 2 hours and 41 minutes runtime.

Javed Akhtar's record-breaking fee not only highlights his unparalleled contribution to the world of Bollywood music but also underscores the value placed on artistic excellence within the industry.